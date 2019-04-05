Barcelona News: "It will be difficult to win LaLiga", Valverde warns

Ernesto Valverde- FC Barcelona Boss

What is the story?

According to Spanish outlet, Marca, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde clearly admitted that it would be very difficult to win the LaLiga title as his team have recently conceded an awful away draw in the league.

In case you didn't know

Valverde's team recently drew their league match in an outstanding eight-goal encounter against Villarreal. On that night, Messi saved the Catalan side from an awful defeat.

Barcelona top the 2018-19 LaLiga points table as they have bagged 70 points from 30 matches. There are still eight matches remaining to decide the season's winner. Barca have a better chance to win the title as the points difference between the Catalan giants and 2nd placed Atletico Madrid is eight.

However, the Spanish coach warned his player knowing that a small blunder could destroy their full season.

The heart of the matter

After the chaotic draw against Villarreal, Ernesto made some vital comments,

I think this is a game that will help us a lot.

Especially in the face of the commitments, we have now. We know that there's a lot left to win LaLiga Santander. It will be difficult and all the teams have good players.

Praising Lionel Messi, the Barca coach added,

Any team in the world would be, but we can also play without him. In the first 15 minutes there was no Messi-dependence and in the last 15 there was.

Barca coach also confirmed about their lacking by adding,

We allowed too many chances against us. But it's not because of the defence. It's the whole team, we have to control things better. It happened to us last year and we suffered.

What is next?

Barcelona will be looking to get all three points from the weekend game against Madrid. They also have an away trip to Old Trafford where they will face Manchester United in the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2018-19.

