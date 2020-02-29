Barcelona News: Jordi Alba passed fit for El Clasico showdown against Real Madrid

Jordi Alba has been named in Barcelona's squad for the El Clasico, the club have confirmed on their official website. The Spanish left-back has passed a late fitness and will be available for the top of the table clash against arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, as the two sides prepare to lock horns with bragging rights at stake.

With Alba returning from a right abductor injury, he is expected to be drafted into the starting XI at the expense of Junior Firpo, who deputised at left-back in the absence of the Spaniard.

OFFICIAL: Jordi Alba has been included in Barcelona's squad for #ElClasico after recovering from a right abductor injury 💪 pic.twitter.com/4okmdbxfQl — Goal (@goal) February 29, 2020

Only two points separate the two sides, with Barcelona leading the LaLiga standings at this stage of the season with 55 points. Despite making a managerial change halfway through the season, as Ernesto Valverde was replaced by Quique Setien, the Catalan giants lead the race for the title and could retain their crown despite an underwhelming start to the season.

Alba's return comes as a massive boost to the Blaugrana, who have been hampered by injuries this season. While Lionel Messi was out for a few weeks at the start of the season, the likes of Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele have been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign owing to long-term injuries, thereby compounding their woes recently.

Alba is expected to be named in the starting XI and the game promises to be an exciting affair, as Real Madrid look to close the gap between themselves and the league leaders.