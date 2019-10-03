Barcelona News: Luis Suarez calls his side the best in the world following 2-1 win over Inter Milan

Luis Suarez scored twice to give Barcelona their first Champions League victory of the season.

What's the story?

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has called his side the best in the world following their impressive comeback victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

The hosts had to come from behind to get their first Champions League victory of the season after Lautaro Martinez had his team the lead in the second minute.

In case you didn't know...

In an eventful match at the Camp Nou yesterday, Luis Suarez scored twice in the second half to give Barcelona the victory after Inter Milan led the match through the 2nd-minute goal from Lautaro Martinez.

Barcelona currently holds the longest unbeaten home runs in the UEFA Champions League. The Blaugrana have not suffered a defeat at the Camp Nou for over 5 years now with Bayern Munich being the last team to defeat them way back in 2013 during their Champions League winning run.

Luis Suarez scored more than one goal in a Champions League match for the first time since the 2016-17 season when Barcelona thrashed Celtic 7-0. The Uruguayan has been very poor in the Champions League since for the past couple of seasons with the striker having scored just 5 goals in 29 matches prior to this season.

The heart of the matter

Luis Suarez, while speaking to the media, called his side the best in the world after his two goals helped Barcelona to a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

"We are in the best team in the world and everything is viewed with a magnifying glass. Being strong and focused, being aware that we are the team to beat – that's the mentality we should have in this Champions League."

The Uruguayan was also quick to praise his manager for altering tactics, continuing:

"He [Valverde] told us that we had to be more orderly when it came to pressing. That's why we have the coach, to correct those mistakes and we [were] aware of how we were to do it.

It is also a virtue of the rival because they have very fast players and have taken advantage of our spaces."

What's next?

Barcelona will be hoping to continue their winning momentum when they host Sevilla at home during the weekend.