Barcelona News: Luis Suarez set to be sidelined following an injury to his right calf

Barcelona have released an official statement revealing an injury on the right calf of Luis Suarez. The striker is expected to be out for some time, with the Blaugrana's yet to announce a return date for the Uruguayan.

Luis Suarez started his pre-season late after being given extended holidays following his national commitments with the Uruguayan team in the 2019 Copa America in Brazil.

Despite his late arrival, Suarez scored twice for Barcelona in pre-season against Napoli, and also netted the winner against Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Trophy final.

The Uruguayan finished last season as the second-highest goalscorer for the Catalan giants, with 25 goals and 11 assists.

Luis Suarez is set to miss an unknown amount of time after tests revealed an injury to his right calf. The Uruguayan started the match against Athletic Bilbao in San Mames yesterday, but had to be replaced in the 37th minute after being forced out with injury.

Despite hitting the post on one occasion, Suarez had a poor day at the office before he was eventually replaced by Rafinha.

The official statement released on Suarez injury, reads as follows:

Tests carried out on Saturday morning have confirmed that Luis Suarez has an injured right calf. His recovery will dictate his return to action.

[INJURY NEWS] Tests carried out on Saturday morning have confirmed that @LuisSuarez9 has an injured right calf. His recovery will dictate his return to action. pic.twitter.com/QeXdD3gMii — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2019

Luis Suarez will now join Lionel Messi in the injury list with the Argentine magician also suffereing a calf injury that kept him out of the opening day fixture against Bilbao.

Barcelona will be hoping to put their shock opening day defeat aside and get back to winning ways as they host Real Betis at the Camp Nou next Sunday.