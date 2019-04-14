×
Barcelona News: “Messi has made difficult things easy over the years”- confesses former Barcelona player

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
146   //    14 Apr 2019, 10:18 IST

Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final
Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

What is the story?

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has heap praise on his former colleague and Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi.

According to the midfield phenom, Lionel Messi is a “unique” talent and he has the quality of making difficult things look very simple.

In case you didn’t know….

Since arriving at La Masia as a kid, Iniesta has come a long way to be regarded as the most decorated player ever to play for the La Roja. The naturally gifted midfielder won as many as 33 trophies for the club and country, including two historic trebles with Barcelona and one World Cup Championship with Spain.

Meanwhile, his partner in crime, Messi has been nothing less than sensational for the Blaugrana over the last decade or so. Yes, Barcelona have been lucky in a sense to have their golden generation playing at the pinnacle of their prowess, but it was always Messi who provided the cutting edge that made them almost unbeatable.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already scored a club record of 595 goals in across all completion in Europe in just 678 appearances. Since the departure of Iniesta to Japanese club Vissel Kobe in the summer of 2018, Messi has lead the Catalan giants really well and there is no shame in admitting the fact that it is only because of Messi, they are one of the few teams in Europe to be in sought for a possible treble this season.

The heart of the matter…

In a recent interview with Spanish media outlet, Marca, Iniesta has opened up about the feelings of sharing the dressing room with such a genius.

"He has been making difficult things look easy for years, which is something that very few people can do," Iniesta on his former teammate.
"It's hard, but he always delivers something new. After so many years, he still continues to do amazing things."

Iniesta who himself is such a maestro of the midfield is still in love with the works that Lionel Messi has done.

"Beyond doing different things, you can see how special he is just by the way he touches the ball,” he added.

What’s Next?

Messi will be in action for Barcelona in their crucial Champions League quarter-final return leg encounter against Manchester United on Tuesday at Camp Nou.

