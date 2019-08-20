Barcelona News: Ousmane Dembele set to be sidelined for 5 weeks with hamstring injury

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 // 20 Aug 2019, 04:02 IST

FC Barcelona v Arsenal - Pre-Season Friendly

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for up to five weeks with a hamstring injury, the club have confirmed on their official website.

The Frenchman's injury comes as a massive blow for the Catalan giants, who already have Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi on the treatment table currently.

Dembele started Barcelona's season opener against Athletic Bilbao and lasted the entirety of the game, as the reigning La Liga champions fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at San Memes.

In a game where Messi was not in the matchday squad and Suarez was withdrawn early owing to an injury of his own, Dembele started on the wings alongside new signing Antoine Griezmann.

Despite playing 90 minutes, the 22-year-old was spotted clutching on to his left hamstring at full time and the club's initial fears of an injury have now been confirmed, with the World Cup winner set to miss the next 5 weeks.

After signing for Barcelona for a fee in the excess of £100 million in the summer of 2017, Dembele's time in Spain has been marred by injuries, and the Frenchman has failed to nail down a regular starting spot in the side.

Griezmann's arrival bolstered Barcelona's fire-power but Ernesto Valverde's men are suddenly short-staffed up front, owing to injuries and departures of first-team attackers.

The likes of Malcom and Philippe Coutinho have all sealed moves away from the club, the latter on loan to Bayern Munich, leaving the Blaugrana deficient up-front.

In the wake of Dembele's injury, it remains to be seen if Barcelona step up their pursuit to re-unite with their former talisman Neymar.

The Brazilian has signaled his desire to return to his former club, just over two years since his world record move to the French capital.

With the transfer window set to close in the coming days, the club could make a substantial offer to Paris Saint-Germain in order to solve their attacking woes, and Dembele's five-week absence is sure to add fuel to the fire.