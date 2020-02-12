Barcelona News: Ousmane Dembele's doctor opens up on new injury setback; says it's 'bigger and more demanding than his 2017 layoff'

Ousmane Dembele

In what came as heartbreaking news for both the Barcelona and France Football faithful, Ousmane Dembele has picked up a terrible hamstring injury which could see him out of action for approximately six months.

The French prodigy's spell at the Nou Camp has been marred by injuries and misfortune so far after a big-money move from Signal Iduna Park. Dembele picked up an injury of a similar nature in 2017 which led to him being out of action for 3-4 months.

Lasse Lempainen, the Finnish doctor who oversaw Dembele's surgery and rehabilitation at the time, has spoken of the latest injury picked up by the World Cup winner.

Speaking to MARCA, the doctor said,

"The injury on the right leg was bigger and more demanding than the one he had on the left [leg] in 2017.

"It was in the superior part of the hamstring tendon."

This report would come as damning news for the Frenchman who would've been hoping to gear up and help Les Bleus conquer the continent at the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020. France made it all the way to the final of the 2016 edition of the tournament where they lost to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal side after an extra-time winner from striker Eder.

Both Dembele and Suarez are expected to spend an extended period on the sidelines

As things stand, Dembele's participation at the Euros is very much in jeopardy, with the former Borussia Dortmund winger looking unlikely to recover in time.

This news also puts Barcelona and newly-appointed head coach Quique Setien in a tough spot as it comes just over a fortnight after Luis Suarez's update where it was revealed that the Uruguayan talisman is set to spend a couple of months at the very minimum on the sidelines.

Lempainen, however, is confident that Dembele can recover from this injury and get back to his best in the long run. He said,

"I have a lot of confidence that, with careful rehabilitation, Dembele can return to football at his best level again."

"I estimate that it will take around six months."