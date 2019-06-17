×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona News: Philippe Coutinho's transfer value drops significantly

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
17 Jun 2019, 15:37 IST

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

What’s the story?

After a poor season with Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho has seen his transfer value drop significantly. According to reports, the Brazilian international is now valued at €90 million, a 10 per cent drop from his previous valuation of €100 million.

In case you didn’t know…

Coutinho became Barcelona's record transfer signing when he arrived at the Camp Nou from Liverpool in January 2018. The midfielder forced a move away from Anfield to make his dream switch to Barcelona, but he has struggled for consistency in Spain. Although he had a decent second half of the 2017-18 season at Barcelona, Coutinho had a relatively poor campaign last term.

The heart of the matter

It has been claimed that Coutinho is one of 13 players, whose valuation have decreased, following Barcelona's poor end to the 2018-19 campaign. Coutinho, who was bought for over €130 million, is now valued at €90 million after he had a disappointing season.

The Brazilian made 54 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists. His performances never justified the huge fee the Catalan giants paid for him and, therefore, he has often been booed by the demanding Barcelona supporters.

Coutinho has been linked with leaving Barcelona this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United interested in bringing him back to the Premier League. The Brazilian is also on the radar of Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

What's next?

Coutinho, who is currenty on international duty with Brazil, scored twice in his national team's Copa America opener against Bolivia, with the hosts winning the contest 3-0. In Neymar's absence, Coutinho is expected to play a vital role for Brazil in the continental competition. His transfer value could increase if he has a good Copa America campaign with Brazil.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Brazil Football Team Philippe Coutinho Barcelona Transfer News La Liga News La Liga Teams
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho has told teammates he could well be leaving this summer: Reports
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign 3 Spanish players in the summer, Top transfer target says no to Barcelona and more: Barcelona Transfer News, 2 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Can Philippe Coutinho rediscover his form while on international duty?
RELATED STORY
Philippe Coutinho might just prove to be a £150m bargain for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Coutinho should stay in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
3 solo-run goals in recent memory that electrified the world
RELATED STORY
4 potential destinations for Philippe Coutinho this summer
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 'We need Coutinho, especially now with the absence of Neymar' , says Thiago Silva
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho wants to leave club amid interest from top European clubs
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us