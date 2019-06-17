Barcelona News: Philippe Coutinho's transfer value drops significantly

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

What’s the story?

After a poor season with Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho has seen his transfer value drop significantly. According to reports, the Brazilian international is now valued at €90 million, a 10 per cent drop from his previous valuation of €100 million.

In case you didn’t know…

Coutinho became Barcelona's record transfer signing when he arrived at the Camp Nou from Liverpool in January 2018. The midfielder forced a move away from Anfield to make his dream switch to Barcelona, but he has struggled for consistency in Spain. Although he had a decent second half of the 2017-18 season at Barcelona, Coutinho had a relatively poor campaign last term.

The heart of the matter

It has been claimed that Coutinho is one of 13 players, whose valuation have decreased, following Barcelona's poor end to the 2018-19 campaign. Coutinho, who was bought for over €130 million, is now valued at €90 million after he had a disappointing season.

The Brazilian made 54 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists. His performances never justified the huge fee the Catalan giants paid for him and, therefore, he has often been booed by the demanding Barcelona supporters.

Coutinho has been linked with leaving Barcelona this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United interested in bringing him back to the Premier League. The Brazilian is also on the radar of Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

What's next?

Coutinho, who is currenty on international duty with Brazil, scored twice in his national team's Copa America opener against Bolivia, with the hosts winning the contest 3-0. In Neymar's absence, Coutinho is expected to play a vital role for Brazil in the continental competition. His transfer value could increase if he has a good Copa America campaign with Brazil.