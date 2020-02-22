×
Barcelona News: Quique Setien confident that players take everything Bartomeu has said in 'good faith'

Sai Teja
News
Modified 22 Feb 2020, 03:43 IST

Quique Setien
Quique Setien

FC Barcelona are a club that have, for several years, been surrounded by controversies of different natures. From the deal to bring Neymar Jr. from Santos to the Nou Camp, to the most recent transfer saga involving Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite, the Blaugrana are used to being in the spotlight.

Last month, however, has been a test of the club's character due to a number of events unfolding one after the other. The spat between club icon Lionel Messi and technical director Eric Abidal was followed by the unpleasant saga involving 13 Ventures, and not to mention, the fact that Barcelona effectively made it near-impossible for Leganes to survive in La Liga Santander.

However, newly-appointed head coach Quique Setien has insisted that all such problems have been resolved and that the issues have been 'closed'.

The former Real Betis manager said,


"Of course, the players take everything the president has said in good faith. 
"The captains haven't discussed it anymore; this is a closed issue for us.
"It doesn't help us, but this is football; the right answers have already been given."

Barcelona are set to host Eibar in La Liga as they look to gain some momentum on the pitch to put what has been a terrible spell behind them. The Blaugrana then prepare to face Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

Published 22 Feb 2020, 03:43 IST
La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona Leganes Lionel Messi
