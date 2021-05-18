Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: 4 senior Barca players could be sold in the summer, Joan Laporta's stance on Ronald Koeman's future revealed and more - 18 May 2021

Barcelona are set to hold talks with four key players in the summer to make a decision over their future as they are no longer considered 'untouchable'.

After an impressive run of form that saw them claw their way back into the La Liga title race, Barcelona's season is drawing to a disappointing end. The club's La Liga title dreams have perished and the focus is now on the summer transfer window.

Neto has decided to leave Barcelona with Arsenal interested

Barcelona's second-choice goalkeeper Norberto Neto has decided to leave the club this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. This weekend's match will be his last for the Catalans. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to undergo surgery to cure a longstanding issue and as a result, Neto will start Barcelona's weekend game against SD Eibar.

Neto reportedly wanted to leave Barcelona in the winter transfer window and Arsenal were interested in signing him. However, Ronald Koeman vetoed the idea as the manager wanted to make sure there was enough cover for his squad for the second half of the season.

The report adds that a move to Arsenal is still possible even though the Gunners are yet to make a formal offer.

Joan Laporta won't sack Ronald Koeman until a replacement is found

Barcelona's poor run of form in recent weeks has resulted in them crashing out of the La Liga title race. Ronald Koeman's future hangs in the balance as multiple reports claim that the Barcelona board are close to sacking the Dutchman.

According to ESPN, while Koeman is likely to be shown the exit door in the coming weeks, there is a chance that he will stay to see out his two-year contract with the club. Barcelona will keep Koeman in the manager's role if a replacement cannot be found.

Xavi is the favourite to replace Koeman but the report adds that some members of the Barcelona board are not convinced of the club legend's credentials as a manager just yet.

Barcelona decide four heavyweights are no longer untouchable

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have decided that four of their heavyweights, namely Gerard Pique, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto, are no longer 'untouchable'. This means that the club could be open to selling all four players this summer.

The Barcelona board are reportedly of the opinion that Barcelona's capitulation in recent weeks is not Koeman's sole responsibility. They believe that some players have to shoulder the blame as well.

The club have decided to sit down with players at the end of the season and assess their contributions over the course of the season before making a decision on whether to keep them.

The report adds that Jordi Alba was part of the list but has redeemed himself with some good performances in recent times.

