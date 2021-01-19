Barcelona News Roundup: Barca dressing room unhappy with Griezmann, Former Liverpool star tips Wijnaldum to join Blaugrana and more: 19 January 2021

An ill-feeling seems to have returned to the Barcelona dressing room after Griezmann's comments after the Supercopa final defeat.

Barcelona lost in the final of the Supercopa de Espana to Athletic Bilbao. To make things worse, Lionel Messi was shown a red card in the dying embers for violent conduct and could now reportedly face a ban of up to 12 games.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 19 January 2021.

AC Milan in talks with Barcelona for Junior Firpo

AC Milan are looking to bring in Junior Firpo from Barcelona in a bid to bolster their squad to consolidate their position at the top of the table. According to Calciomercato, Barcelona have slapped a €12 million price tag on Firpo as that is the minimum amount they need to avoid a loss in the transaction.

Barcelona are open to letting Firpo leave for a loan as well for a loan fee of €3-4 million with an obligation to buy. AC Milan will make a decision over the next few days as to whether or not they would want to pursue such a deal.

AC Milan view Junior Firpo as a backup to Theo Hernandez and the Rossoneri have reportedly got Paolo Maldini putting in a word for them to the Cules.

Barcelona dressing room unhappy with Griezmann's post-match comments

Cadena SER claims that the Barcelona dressing room feels let down and unhappy with the comments made by forward Antoine Griezmann following their defeat in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

After relinquishing the first chance of the season to get their hands on some silverware, Antoine Griezmann was not in a good mood and criticized his players for not communicating well enough.

He said,

“We didn’t defend well, we didn’t talk… When the ball goes out, someone has to shout."

He was also not in a mood to talk to the media. On being asked how he felt after the loss, Griezmann responded,

“How do you think we are? We are pissed off, angry, annoyed. When you lose a final, you have all these bad feelings,”

The Barcelona dressing room has not taken kindly to Griezmann's comments and there are suggestions that the Frenchman's criticism was directed towards Marc Andre ter Stegen.

Danny Murphy tips Wijnaldum to join Barcelona

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy believes that Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum would want to leave Barcelona to follow in the footsteps of legendary Dutch players like Johan Cruyff and Ronald Koeman. There have been reports that Wijnaldum has turned down the Reds' latest contract offer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy said,

“I understand it more, away from growing up as a Liverpool fan and Liverpool player in this kind of bubble where you’d think, ‘why would he want to leave Liverpool? They won the Premier League and Champions League etc’.

“He’s 30 years old, the manager of Barcelona was his national team manager, who he gets on with really, really well. We don’t know his aspirations and dreams as a young player.”

“In Holland, for example, there are a lot of players who looked up to the likes of Johan Cruyff, Koeman, people like that. Maybe Barcelona is a dream [Wijnaldum] has always had. Maybe he feels at Liverpool with some of the signings, that he’s being a little bit edged out.