Barcelona news roundup: La Liga blocked striker's move to Camp Nou, Georginio Wijnaldum on Barca rumours and more - 7th October 2020

The transfer window has shut but Barcelona did not manage to take full advantage of it. The Catalan side managed to get a couple of players signed but their top targets were out of reach for them.

Here are the top Barcelona news and rumours of the day:

Georginio Wijnaldum on Barcelona rumours

Georginio Wijnaldum was linked with a move to Barcelona, and many reports suggested that he was a top target for the club. However, nothing materialised, and he stayed at Liverpool despite having less than a year left on his current deal.

The midfielder spoke about the possibility of moving to Barcelona and said that the interest was not serious enough. He added that there was nothing concrete, and that is why the move did not happen. He explained:

"I don't think it was that serious, otherwise you would have read a bit more, or more would have happened. There was nothing concrete, I didn't have to think about it. I will stay on what it looks like now. It can of course change in the coming months, you never know that with football."

Josep Maria Bartomeu to face a vote of no confidence

Josep Maria Bartomeu's time as Barcelona president is set to come to an end. He is expected to face a vote of no confidence as enough signatures have been collected to remove him from the post.

Mes Que una Mocio have been collecting the signatures for Bartomeu's dismissal and have confirmed that they have gotten enough. They revealed that as many as 16,521 votes were collected by today afternoon!

Once Bartomeu leaves the post, there will be an election for the vacancy. The original elections were supposed to take place in March 2021 but with the no-confidence motion, it will have to take place as soon as possible.

La Liga blocked Memphis Depay move to Barcelona

Barcelona were set to land Memphis Depay from Lyon but La Liga blocked the move, as per Catalunya Radio. They report that the Catalan side had agreed to sign the Dutchman for €5 million plus €10 million in add-ons.

However, Barcelona had exceeded the salary limit and, thus, LaLiga had to block the transfer. The report added that Depay will likely move to Camp Nou in January.