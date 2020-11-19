Barcelona News Roundup: Leo Messi's explosive comments upon return from international duty, Premier League trio eyeing Blaugrana forward, and more — 19th November 2020

Barcelona are set to return to LaLiga Santander action with a blockbuster clash against Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Currently in eighth place on the table, the Blaugrana have gotten off to a shaky start to their league campaign with two draws and two losses in their first seven games. Barcelona are already nine points behind LaLiga's early leaders Real Sociedad, and will hope to bring the deficit down.

Ronald Koeman's side have already begun preparations for some activity in the upcoming transfer window and attempt to bolster their squad after their underwhelming start. Here, we take a look at the latest Barcelona news.

Marc Bartra tips Ansu Fati to 'mark an era' at Nou Camp

Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati

Former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra has tipped Ansu Fati to achieve big things at the Nou Camp. The Spanish starlet, who has had a massive impact on the first-team in the short span of time since his promotion from La Masia, is already one of the most crucial players at the club.

When asked about which player in LaLiga Santander Bartra believes will make it to the highest level of the game, the centre-back picked Fati after his blistering start to life as a first-team member. Speaking on the teenager's potential, Bartra said;

"There are many. Of the very young ones, I'd say Ansu Fati. He's 18 years old, and I see a lot of potential, because he's got everything. I've followed him since he was very young and as a player, he is fast, skilful, can take on players, is a good finisher (which is perhaps the most important thing). I think he will mark an era in LaLiga (if he stays playing here) and on the world stage."

1 - Ansu Fati (16 years and 321 days) will become the youngest player in Champions League history to play for Barcelona, breaking the record previously held by Bojan (17 years and 22 days). Start. pic.twitter.com/y6AH0YVGiG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 17, 2019

The Real Betis star also named his former skipper Leo Messi as the best player he's played with, and he has no doubts over the fact that the Argentine is the best player of all time. He expressed;

"The best player I've played with as a teammate has been Leo Messi, no doubt. There's been no one better than him, neither now or in the past. For me he's the best in history because he's so complete."

Leo Messi's explosive comments about Barcelona upon return from international duty

Argentina and Barcelona skipper Leo Messi

Amidst a lot of turmoil and criticism in recent times, Leo Messi has hit back at the comments made by Eric Olhats upon his return to Spain. Olhats, who is better known as Antoine Griezmann's former advisor, claimed that the Argentine had 'too much power' at the Nou Camp and said that his 'reign of terror' is the reason why the French star found it difficult to adapt at the club since his move.

However, Messi, upon his return to Spain from international duty with Argentina, lashed out at reporters saying that he's 'tired' of being the problem. The Barcelona skipper was quoted saying;

"The truth is that I'm a little tired of always being the problem for everything at the club. On top of that, after a 15-hour flight, I had the tax authorities waiting for me. It's madness."

45 - Lionel Messi made 45 direct free kick shots in his last 41 games in all competitions for Barcelona and scored just once (vs Osasuna in July 2020). He scored four of his previous 12. Failure. pic.twitter.com/uAqCm57B9F — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 31, 2020

With less than a year remaining on his current deal, Messi's future at Barcelona is up in the air and he could potentially depart from the club on a free in the coming summer.

Leeds United interested in Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite, West Ham and West Brom also in the fray

Barcelona forward Braithwaite

After already smashing their record transfer fee for Rodrigo Moreno in the summer, Premier League newcomers Leeds United are said to be keen on further reinforcements and are eyeing a move for Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite.

The Danish international, who has scored just one goal in 16 appearances for Barcelona, is a player that the club are willing to part ways with should a suitable offer arrive for him. The Blaugrana, as per the report, will prefer a permanent sale but could be open to a possible loan move with an option to purchase as well.

Apart from Marcelo Bielsa's side, West Ham and West Brom are both in the fray for the striker's signature, who is valued at €15m by the club. The 29-year-old himself could push for a move in the near future with the UEFA Euros on the horizon, ahead of which he will need some minutes to bolster his chances of leading Denmark's line.

