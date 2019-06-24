Barcelona News: Samuel Eto'o advises Mohamed Salah to join the Catalan giants instead of Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o is of the opinion that the Catalan giants would be a better fit than Real Madrid for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Salah has been hailed as one of the best players in the world by fans and critics alike, owing to his exploits for Liverpool for the past two seasons. Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, the Egyptian forward has turned into one of the deadliest attackers in the world.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017, Salah has become one of the Reds' most valuable assets. He has racked up 71 goals in 104 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside giants so far and scored the opening goal in their Champions League final win over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid earlier in the month.

Owing to his exploits, the forward has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Eto'o, who spent time at Real Madrid's academy before featuring for Barcelona for five years, thinks the Spanish champions would be a better fit than Los Blancos for Salah.

Speaking in an interview with BBC, Eto'o said:

"Barcelona would be a better fit. Real gave me the opportunity to leave Africa but I know Barcelona's style and I think it would be better for him.

"If he has the chance to play in the best league of the world, which is the Spanish one, he has to sign for Barcelona. Mo has everything to be one of the best players in the world."

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are planning to revamp their squads this summer and it remains to be seen if they make a move for Salah.