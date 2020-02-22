Barcelona News: Spanish Football president opens up on Blaugrana's emergency signing of Martin Braithwaite, says 'it's not fair'

RFEF president Luis Rubiales

The president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, has spoken about FC Barcelona's acquisition of forward Martin Braithwaite in light of the immense backlash that the transfer was received with.

After serious, long-term injuries to star forwards Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, the Catalan giants received special permission to sign an emergency striker who by law should have been plying his trade in Spain. After considering Real Sociedad's demands for Willian Jose to be too much, the Blaugrana activated the release clause of Leganes striker Braithwaite.

This leaves Leganes, currently languishing in 19th place on the La Liga Santander table, with an uphill task of battling relegation without having Braithwaite in their ranks. The Dane has scored most goals and provided the joint-most assists this season for Leganes.

Braithwaite with club captain Lionel messi

Rubiales, speaking on the transfer, revealed that FIFA did initially question this rule and asked for it to be taken away, only for an intervention from La Liga. He began saying,

"We have to explain everything that is going on.

"In 2016, the Federation asked the [National Sports Council] to take away the rule and if it remains valid it's because LaLiga opposed it.

"We're going to present a petition so that it disappears. We're hoping that LaLiga don't oppose it. It's not fair.

"FIFA urged us to do it and therefore we're asking for it to be taken away."

Leganes will not be allowed to sign a replacement for their outgoing Danish forward, due to which the move has received a fair share of criticism and has raised serious questions regarding the Spanish football laws.