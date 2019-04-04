Barcelona news: Statistics that prove they are Europe's new comeback kings

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona have gained eight points in the last 10 minutes in LaLiga this campaign. The fact depicts the fighting spirit of Ernesto Valverde's sides, who are leaving everyone behind in the Spanish top flight.

In case you didn't know..

Barcelona was trailing against Villareal for 90 minutes but two late minute goals saw them winning a point from the match. Ernesto Valverde started without Lionel Messi against Villareal and the Blaugrana made a fierce starting, going up 2-0 up in the first half. Villareal was quick to respond and went up 4-2 in the 60th minute.

Valverde was quick not to waste any time and brought the Barcelona captain on the pitch around 60 minutes. The Argentine magician once again conveyed that he is still football's finest as his majestic free-kick and vision helped Barcelona salvage a point. Messi tops the goalscoring and assist charts in Europe.

The Catalan giants sit top of the league table with an eight-point lead over Atletico Madrid- the point difference is the same number of points Barcelona has won in the last 10 minutes of their LaLiga fixtures this campaign.

Barcelona are also in the Copa Del Rey Final, where they face Valencia and are through to the Quarter Finals of the Champions League.

The heart of the matter

Marca reveals that Barcelona won eight points in the last minutes. Despite the fact that Barcelona are dependent on Messi, the stats show that the Blaugrana players are showing tremendous fighting spirit to lead the Spanish top flight.

Against Rayo Vallecano in November, Barcelona were trailing 2-1 till the 87th minute but Dembele and Suarez scored two late goals to win the match. Sevilla endured something similar when they lost 4-2, despite leading 2-1 at the half time in their own home.

Dembele silenced Atletico Madrid fans with his late goal, which held Atletico to a 1-1 draw at Wanda Metropolitano while Munir El Haddadi rescued a point late on at against Bilbao.

What's next?

Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid in LaLiga before facing Manchester United in the Champions League.

