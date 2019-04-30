×
Barcelona News: The Catalan giants respond to Klopp’s 'no temple' comment

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
574   //    30 Apr 2019, 18:24 IST

Liverpool FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

What is the story?

In response to Jürgen Klopp’s Camp Nou is just a “big stadium” comment, Barcelona took to Social media on Tuesday and tweeted: “This is Camp Nou. Our home. Our Temple. Our Fortress.”

In case you didn’t know….

Barcelona takes on Liverpool in the first leg of Champions League semi-final tie at Camp Nou on May 1. This is the first time in four years that Camp Nou will witness another huge European semi-final night, as the two heavyweights are all set to battle it out.

Barcelona will come into this tie after securing their 26th LaLiga crown with a win against Levante on Saturday night. This is Barcelona's eighth league title in the past 11 years and fourth in the last five.

On the other hand, Liverpool will be fresh after their thumping 5-0 victory against Huddersfield on Friday night Premier League fixture.

The Catalan giants will be looking to use their intimidating Camp Nou atmosphere as an advantage to take a substantial lead in the first leg. Having gone 31 matches unbeaten at their own backyard in Europe, Barcelona will look to continue their incredible home run against Liverpool.

However, the Liverpool manager was not intimidated at all with the prospect of playing Barcelona at their own patch, which has been a fortress this year. Speaking to DAZN (via Goal), Liverpool’s German manager insisted:

“The Camp Nou is just a stadium. It is pretty big, but it is no temple of football."

The heart of the matter…

The German coach’s comment triggered Barcelona to give a quick response via Twitter on Tuesday. The Catalan giants released a video, which includes some clippings of the beautiful stadium along with some important moments of Barcelona’s journey to the semi-finals.

Along with this little video, the club shared an interesting phrase of “Our Temple”, which is exactly what Klopp denied earlier.

The publication ended with Barcelona’s motto of “Mes que un club”.

What’s Next?

Barcelona will lock horn against Liverpool on Wednesday night at Camp Nou, while the second leg is scheduled six days later at Anfield.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Jurgen Klopp Camp Nou Stadium
