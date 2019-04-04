×
Barcelona News: “They Have Fun, That’s Football” Midfielder Talks About Barcelona

Arnold
CONTRIBUTOR
News
145   //    04 Apr 2019, 17:15 IST

Hatem Ben Arfa has admitted that it is his dream to play for La Blaugrana
Hatem Ben Arfa has admitted that it is his dream to play for La Blaugrana

Rennes midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa has admitted that it is his dream to play for La Blaugrana as they are a football club that enjoys their style of play as well as have fun on the pitch while playing the beautiful game.

Barcelona is currently leading the La Liga table, eight points ahead of 2nd placed Atletico Madrid and with eight games remaining in the campaign, the holders are well on course to win their 26th Spanish League title.

Ernesto Valverde's side has a two-legged Champions League tie against Manchester United over the next few weeks and Barcelona will also face Valencia in the Copa Del Rey final with the possibility of adding more silverware at the end of this season.

The Catalonian giants have a historical culture and brand of football that is still implemented and instilled into the players when they play for the club and former Newcastle United star Hatem Ben Arfa is a big fan of this trait.

Ben Arfa’s contract with the Ligue 1 side is expiring in the summer and despite not knowing what the future holds, the 32-year-old revealed his admiration for Barcelona’s style of play.

In a recent interview with news outlet France 3, Ben Arfa said that he wants to have fun while playing football, “God only knows if I'll be at Rennes next season, we’ll see, I still don't know. I'll be guided by fun."

The French international went on to shower praise on Barcelona and explained that the Catalan’s are a club that plays a dying brand of football in which they enjoy the game whilst still have tactics and control on the pitch.

Ben Arfa also stated that football has become very tactically defensive and pragmatic but Barcelona play with a lot of passion, "It's the way they play and have fun, the football, the control, they have fun and that's football. There's too much defending now. A lot of tactics but that's just the base. Fortunately, Barcelona is there to remind us of it because you can see that football is dying. You watch the World Cup and see it. The pleasure of playing has disappeared”

By professing his love for Barcelona, Ben Arfa may have hinted at the possibility of making a move to the Camp Nou in the upcoming summer transfer window. 

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Hatem Ben Arfa
