Barcelona News: Victor Valdes reveals he bought new boots for Ansu Fati because his old ones were a disaster

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 319 // 27 Aug 2019, 11:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona's young debutant - Ansu Fati

What’s the story?

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes, who manages Anssumane Fati for the Juvenil A side, has revealed that he purchased new boots for the starlet after having a look at his old ones.

In case you didn’t know

Anssumane Fati, 16, made history last night when he became the youngest player to represent the club since 1941 after coming on as a substitute during Barcelona’s emphatic 5-2 victory over Real Betis.

The Bissau-Guinean winger took to the pitch with huge applause from the Camp Nou crowd when Barcelona were 5-1 ahead against Betis. Despite failing to mark his debut with a goal, the teenager has managed to win several hearts with his 15-minute cameo on Sunday.

Speaking to Barça TV after their five-star performance, the 16-year-old has expressed his delightfulness to become the second-youngest player in the club’s history. The attacker said,

"The truth is that I was very nervous, but I only have words of thanks for everyone; the club, the coach, the fans, who have received me so well."

The heart of the matter

Addressing the media ahead of his team’s clash against Ajax at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, Valdes described an interesting story involving the rising star during a tournament in Russia. The ex-Barcelona number 1 revealed,

"I told him to bring me his boots and they were a complete disaster, they were causing him pain."

"Nobody had thought it could be the boots, but I did.

"We went to buy some new ones."

Advertisement

Valdes even went on and described some of the attributes the teenager possesses as a player and as a human being.

“He's strong, quick and self-confident."

"You have to give this kind of talent freedom so that he flows.”

"I'm so happy for him, he called me this morning and it made me very excited.”

"That he doesn't forget where he comes from."

"He represents hard work.”

"He was lucky enough to reach his goal, like others have done.”

"Whether he touches glory or not, it's another story.”

"He has the soul of an elite player and he's a predator in the box."

ANSSUMANE FATI | The 16-year-old Guinea-Bissau winger made his La Liga debut for Barcelona in their 5-2 win over Real Betis, becoming the second-youngest debutant for the club.



Fati, who’s been with Barca since the age of 10, even got a hug from the big man after the game. 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/ptgnttvcfi — Pitching It Black (@PitchingItBlack) August 26, 2019

What’s next?

Barcelona are scheduled to face Osasuna next on Saturday at the El Sadar stadium.