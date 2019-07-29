×
Barcelona News: Club President admits Catalan Giants are thinking about post-Messi era

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
29 Jul 2019, 00:45 IST

Barcelona v Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final
Barcelona v Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

What's the story

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has admitted that the club is thinking about the post-Messi era. Lionel Messi, who turned 32 this year, will surely be past the peak of his powers in some seasons.

In case you didn't know...

The present contract of the Argentine international will be over in 2021, but the Catalan giants are expected to offer another 4 year deal to arguably their greatest ever player.

If Messi accepts the rumoured deal, it will be the 10th time the Argentina international will be renewing his contract since signing the first one in 2004.

Messi, now 32, will reach the age of 36 after his next 4-year contract, but will most likely be way past his best.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu in an interview with Reuters admitted that the Catalan giants were slowly preparing for the post-Messi era.

We think it is our obligation to work on the post-Messi era,
We are thinking about a post-Messi era because we are bringing in new players... We have to think about this changing era when Messi will give up playing football but, as president, I hope that he is going to be (have) very large years playing with us still

The Blaugrana has been very active in the last couple of transfer seasons with Catalan giants completing 3 of the 6 most expensive transfers all-time.

What's next?

Barcelona would likely offer Lionel Messi a lifelong contract similar to the one offered to Andres Iniesta, which would enable him to leave Barça when he wants to retire, or try a new experience in another country, and then later return to the club to fill an ambassador or coaching role.

Lionel Messi, who is not with the Barcelona squad for the pre-season friendlies is expected to rejoin the squad shortly after being given extended holidays following international commitments in the summer.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Argentina Football Team Lionel Messi Andres Iniesta
