Barcelona News: We went in a tank to get him out of Argentina, former Barcelona director reveals the story behind Maradona signing

Former Barcelona vice-president, Joan Gaspart, has revealed the tantalizing story of signing Diego Maradona from Boca Juniors.

The former Barcelona board director has explained that they have to be escorted to the airport in a tank because of the expected threats from the Boca Juniors faithfuls.

Diego Maradona who enjoyed a two-season brief period from 1982 to 1984 in the Catalan capital, will always be remembered as one of the greatest ever to embrace the beautiful game if not the best.

His best spell at club football will always be regarded in Italy. The Argentine ace joined Napoli in the summer of 1984 and won their first ever Serie A title in the 1986-87 season. Prior to Maradona’s arrival in Italy, the Italian football has always been dominated by the likes of Juventus and the both Milan clubs, but Maradona changed the complexion of the league with Napoli.

However, the left-footed sensation was at the peak of prowess for his national side in the year 1986. Maradona captained Argentina to their second World Cup glory in Mexico.

Throughout the tournament, Maradona asserted his dominance in the footballing world and was the most dynamic player of the tournament. During the course of the tournament, he attempted or created more than half of Argentina's shots, attempted 90 dribbles some three times more than any other player.

Speaking to a Youtube channel “Idolos”, Gaspart, the former Blaugrana vice president recalled the experience.

"I remember that we went to the airport in a tank because the police told us that there was a risk of an attack between the hotel and getting on the plane," he said as quoted by Marca.

"To take Maradona away from Argentina at that time was almost like an attack on the Boca Juniors fans.”

"So, we got in the tank and with cars and motorbikes they took us all the way to the plane's steps,” he added.

With an expectation of a busy summer transfer window ahead, it still remains to be seen what signings Barcelona will make.