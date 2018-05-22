Barcelona to offer €100m + Ousmane Dembele for EPL star, Hazard-Asensio swap deal planned and more: Transfer round-up, 22 May 2018

Barcelona are looking to hijack a move for Real Madrid's top transfer target

Sumedh Pande FEATURED WRITER Rumors 22 May 2018, 20:03 IST

Are Barcelona willing to trade Ousmane Dembele for a Premier League star?

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the season now entering its final week, top clubs are keeping their eyes open on all potential transfer targets.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on May 21, 2018:

La Liga

FC Barcelona enter Mohamed Salah race

In the past 48 hours, it has emerged that Antoine Griezmann's impending move to Barcelona is in serious danger as the Frenchman is reconsidering his will to leave Atletico Madrid. The Catalans have now decided an alternative plan if Griezmann does decide to stay put.

According to Don Balon, FC Barcelona have decided to go all out for the signing of Liverpool's talisman and Real Madrid's prime summer target - Mohamed Salah. Folks at Camp Nou believe that Salah will be a perfect fit for the club alongside Messi and Suarez.

In order to make Liverpool agree to let Salah go, Barcelona are ready to include Ousmane Dembele in the deal. It is predicted that Liverpool will demand at least €200 million for the Egyptian. Hence, Barcelona will need to prepare a €100 million + Dembele bid to sign Salah.

Santi Cazorla ready for a return to Villarreal

ESPN has reported that Santi Cazorla will train with Villarreal during the preseason. The creative midfielder is set to leave Arsenal after missing the last 18 months of action due to injuries. Cazorla also trained with Real Oviedo last month.