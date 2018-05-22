Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Barcelona to offer €100m + Ousmane Dembele for EPL star, Hazard-Asensio swap deal planned and more: Transfer round-up, 22 May 2018

    Barcelona are looking to hijack a move for Real Madrid's top transfer target

    Sumedh Pande
    FEATURED WRITER
    Rumors 22 May 2018, 20:03 IST
    121.92K

    Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga
    Are
    Barcelona willing to trade Ousmane Dembele for a Premier League star?

    Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the season now entering its final week, top clubs are keeping their eyes open on all potential transfer targets. 

    And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on May 21, 2018: 

    La Liga 

    FC Barcelona enter Mohamed Salah race 

    In the past 48 hours, it has emerged that Antoine Griezmann's impending move to Barcelona is in serious danger as the Frenchman is reconsidering his will to leave Atletico Madrid. The Catalans have now decided an alternative plan if Griezmann does decide to stay put. 

    According to Don Balon, FC Barcelona have decided to go all out for the signing of Liverpool's talisman and Real Madrid's prime summer target - Mohamed Salah. Folks at Camp Nou believe that Salah will be a perfect fit for the club alongside Messi and Suarez. 

    In order to make Liverpool agree to let Salah go, Barcelona are ready to include Ousmane Dembele in the deal. It is predicted that Liverpool will demand at least €200 million for the Egyptian. Hence, Barcelona will need to prepare a €100 million + Dembele bid to sign Salah. 

    Santi Cazorla ready for a return to Villarreal 

    ESPN has reported that Santi Cazorla will train with Villarreal during the preseason. The creative midfielder is set to leave Arsenal after missing the last 18 months of action due to injuries. Cazorla also trained with Real Oviedo last month. 

    La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Karim Benzema Mohamed Salah Lucien Favre Jose Mourinho Zinedine Zidane
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    FC Barcelona to make five signings worth €250 million,...
    RELATED STORY
    Salah - Dembele swap deal planned by FC Barcelona,...
    RELATED STORY
    Barcelona to sell nine players this summer, Man Utd and...
    RELATED STORY
    Barcelona eyeing €80 million Bayern Munich star and more:...
    RELATED STORY
    La Liga News: Barcelona falter on the field but not in...
    RELATED STORY
    Barcelona Transfer News: Dembele to Liverpool for 100m,...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid plan €50m + Ceballos move for Barcelona's...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid want Pogba, Iniesta to China, Asensio-Hazard...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid set to activate release clause of FC...
    RELATED STORY
    Isco to be involved in Real Madrid-Manchester City swap...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT CEL LEV
    4 - 2
    FT LEG REA
    3 - 2
    FT SEV DEP
    1 - 0
    FT MAL GET
    0 - 1
    FT LAS GIR
    1 - 2
    FT VIL REA
    2 - 2
    FT VAL DEP
    2 - 1
    FT ATH ESP
    0 - 1
    FT ATL EIB
    2 - 2
    FT BAR REA
    1 - 0
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018