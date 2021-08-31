Barcelona offered the chance to sign Arsenal striker - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman has fallen out of favor at the Emirates Stadium and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are desperate to get rid of the 29-year-old before the close of the summer transfer window tonight and have offered Barcelona the opportunity to sign the striker for just €15 million.

Alexandre Lacazette was one of the most lethal strikers in Europe prior to his move to Arsenal in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £48 million. After an impressive debut campaign, during which he scored 14 goals in 32 Premier League appearances, Lacazette has struggled to maintain consistency over the years.

The striker scored 17 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, but his lack of work-rate and desire has resulted in him falling down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have spent in excess of £120 million this summer on the likes of Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Sambi Lokonga, and Nuno Tavares. The Gunners will be looking to recoup the money they spent by selling or loaning out fringe players.

Barcelona have gotten off to an impressive start to their 2021-22 La Liga campaign, winning two and drawing one of their opening three league games. The scintillating form of Dutch forward Memphis Depay has been a massive source of positivity for Ronald Koeman and Barcelona's fans.

The Catalans are, however, short of options in attack after the long-term injury suffered by new signing Sergio Aguero during the club's pre-season. Barcelona are currently strapped for cash and could therefore be looking to make a bargain signing on transfer deadline day.

Barcelona could opt to make a move for Edinson Cavani over Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette

Barcelona have been linked with a deadline day move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguyuan is reportedly considering his future at Old Trafford after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Cavani scored 17 goals in 39 appearances for Manchester United last season, and is still widely considered to be one of the best finishers in world football. Alexandre Lacazette, on the other hand, has often been criticized for his lack of consistency.

Edinson Cavani has just one year remaining on his deal with Manchester United and could be available for a bargain price.

