Barcelona offered chance to sign attacker by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr: Reports

According to SPORT, Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr have offered Anderson Talisca to Barcelona in a surprising move. Talisca is one of the key players for the Saudi Pro League club.

The Brazilian attacker, 29, joined the Saudi Pro League club back in 2021 and has since made 66 appearances for the club, scoring 44 goals and providing eight assists.

During the earlier stages of his career at Benfica, Talisca was considered a prodigious talent . He later played for Besiktas, and has since pursued a career in China and now in Saudi Arabia.

The player, however, still has a lot of football left in him and is one of Cristiano Ronaldo's main attacking partners at Al-Nassr. He has scored one goal and provided two assists in six matches for the SPL club so far this season.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, have set their sights on Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet. Whether they plan on including Talisca in a deal for the Frenchman is unclear.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring exploits

Gerard Pique faced Cristiano Ronaldo numerous times during his career at club and international level. While they were teammates at Manchester United, the pair faced off many times during the later stages of their careers.

Ronaldo is the most prolific goalscorer in the history of football and Pique didn't hide his admiration for the Portugal captain's prowess in front of goal. The Barcelona legend told Rio Ferdinand's FIVE:

“Because when he came to Madrid, we had to play a lot of games against him. And when you play, I don’t know, 30-40 games against Cristiano, it is impossible to keep him away from scoring goals. Because he will score goals no matter what. You have to try to keep him and try to make sure that he participates as little as possible.”

Pique announced his retirement from the beautiful game last year during the 2022-23 season. Ronaldo, however, is still going strong and has scored six goals in six matches this season.