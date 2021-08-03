Barcelona open to star midfielder staying at the club - Report

Barcelona have been trying to offload many of their players over the past few weeks in a bid to lower their wage bill and abide by La Liga's wage cap ahead of next season. Philippe Coutinho is one of the few stars who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

However, according to a recent report, fans could see the Brazilian wearing the Blaugrana's shirt next season. As per the report, Barcelona have no problem keeping the midfielder beyond the summer if they don't receive a good offer for him.

Ronald Koeman is reportedly happy to have the ex-Liverpool star in his team next season as he feels Coutinho will be a useful player in his new 4-3-3 system.

Koeman is said to be a fan of the player's profile and thinks having Coutinho in his squad would be a great advantage. The Dutchman is impressed with Coutinho's ability to decide the fate of games on his own with his long-range efforts.

This development shouldn't come as a surprise. Before his long-term injury last term, the midfielder was arguably the team's best player, bagging three goals and two assists in his first seven games. Coutinho's role as an attacking midfielder enabled the team to flourish and take control of games.

Coutinho impressed for Barcelona under Koeman last season before injuries disrupted his campaign.

Should Barcelona keep Coutinho?

Keeping Coutinho at the Camp Nou doesn't look like the best decision Barcelona can make at the moment. The club is in a serious economic mess and will need to part ways with a couple of players to reduce their wage bill so they can register new signings. The midfielder is one of the top earners at the club and hence, represents a big financial burden.

Moreover, with the rise of Pedri, the consistency of Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets still proving that he has fuel left in his tank, it's difficult to imagine what Coutinho's role would be in the team.

