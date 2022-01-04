Barcelona outcast agrees to leave in January amid interest from Premier League clubs: Reports

Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho has reportedly agreed to move elsewhere with the January transfer window now open.

The Brazilian has failed to get consistent playing time under new manager Xavi as injuries and poor form have led to stagnancy at Camp Nou.

According to Sport, Coutinho realizes he will not be the preferred option under Xavi, and will move if a good offer comes in.

There is interest from the Premier League in the form of north London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Both clubs are looking to strengthen their squad this winter and are weighing up moves for Coutinho.

Barcelona are also open to offloading Coutinho as striking his wages off their books would lift the load on the financial coffers.

Coutinho’s Barcelona future looking bleak despite backing from Xavi

Xavi had hopes of resurrecting Coutinho’s career at Barcelona, but that has not happened so far.

In November, the Spaniard had explained Coutinho’s problems are more psychological than anything else.

“Coutinho is someone who can play in various positions and he can be important for the team," Xavi said ahead of his first match as the Barcelona coach. "He needs to re-find himself and recover his confidence. If he does, he will help us a lot. He has an innate talent.

“It depends on him," he added. "He will get chances because he’s a player I like personally. It’s more psychological than anything because he has talent.”

Coutinho has started just two games this season while 11 of his appearances have come off the bench across all competitions.

He has scored two goals this season and is yet to provide an assist as his impact has waned. It’s clear that Barcelona are not the right club for him to reach his peak again, so a move is best for all parties involved.

A return to England could be a good option as both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are actively looking to add more quality to their squad.

At 29, Coutinho still has a few good years left in him. The peak of his successes came with Liverpool in the Premier League, so he should feel right at home in the English top flight.

