Barcelona outcast set to announce decision on future today - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a departure from the club over the last couple of months after falling out of favor at Camp Nou.

It looks as though the waiting time is over and the Brazilian could finally bid farewell to the Catalan capital in the coming days.

According to reports, Philippe Coutinho is set to announce his decision on his future today. The Barcelona playmaker is said to be open to parting ways with the Liga giants and joining a club where he can play regularly.

It is understood the 29-year-old is keen to seal a return to the Premier League this winter and strings are already being pulled in the background.

It was reported earlier that up to six clubs from the English top flight had shown interest in snapping up the midfielder. However, as it stands, the number has dropped to just two serious suitors in the race for his signature.

As per multiple sources, Philippe Coutinho's likeliest destination is Aston Villa. The Premier League side have stepped up their efforts in signing the Brazilian with a breakthrough allegedly in the corner.

The player is said to be open to joining the Villans as he sees them as an ambitious club that is building something great for the future.

Moreover, Steven Gerrard is the current manager of Aston Villa. Coutinho has a great relationship with the Englishman right from their days at Liverpool and that connection is believed to be an influencing factor in the potential move.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reported to be the Brazilian's second-most realistic destination after leaving Barcelona.

The story mentions that a potential reunion between both parties isn't far from the horizon. Although it is understood the Reds won't make a move for him in January.

Philippe Coutinho's stats for Barcelona this season

Coutinho is reportedly nearing a Premier League return

Philippe Coutinho made his first appearance for Barcelona this season during the Liga clash with Granada on September 20, 2021. Since then, he has made 15 more appearances for the Blaugrana, recording two goals to his name.

However, it is worth noting that Coutinho only started five of those games, with the remaining 11 coming from the bench. That clearly shows he's been relegated to a bit-part role and makes it easy to understand why he wants to leave.

