Barcelona player set to leave after playing just 17 minutes: Reports

Barcelona are set to have a squad reshuffle at the end of the current campaign, and one current player is particularly unlikely to feature for them next season.

According to Football Espana via El Mundo Deportivo, Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes is all set to leave the Catalans this summer. Interestingly, the player has only had17 minutes of first-team football in the colors of Barcelona since joining them.

Fernandes rose through the ranks at Brazilian side Botafogo before breaking into the first-team squad. He moved to Palmeiras in 2018 and it was here that he attracted the attention of Barcelona scouts.

The Catalans eventually secured his signature in January 2020 for €7m, a move that raised quite a few eyebrows. He was immediately loaned to Real Valladolid for the rest of the season but was unable to make the most of the move, appearing just three times for the first team.

The Brazilian returned to Camp Nou in the summer of 2020 but has failed to break into the first team. His only appearance for Barcelona came in the UEFA Champions League group stage game against Dynamo Kyiv, where he came off the bench for the last 17 minutes four months ago, replacing Pedri. Since then, Fernandes has not played for the Catalans.

However, Barcelona could have trouble offloading him as they seem to be unable to find a buyer for the player. Fernandes has been a part of seven matchday squads in La Liga, but because he has played so little first-team football, very few clubs are interested in him.

The player is currently contracted to the Blaugrana until the summer of 2025, which only makes it harder for the La Liga giants to move him on.

Barcelona need to sell fringe players in the summer to raise funds

Barcelona are looking ahead to an eventful summer where they will be aiming to reinforce their squad. The Catalans have been underwhelming this season, and even though they are still in the La Liga title race, the current campaign has not gone according to plans. As such, the club is desperate to add a few big-name players to begin the climb back to the top next season.

However, the financial constraints at Camp Nou could pose a problem. That is why the sale of fringe players like Fernandes could become pivotal for Barcelona to generate funds.