Barcelona plotting surprise move for Premier League superstar: Reports

Barcelona are looking at acquiring Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt on a Bosman transfer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Patrick van Aanholt will be out of contract at the end of the season. The 30-year-old full-back spent 4 seasons with Crystal Palace before deciding not to extend his stay in South London.

Barcelona are currently in a very poor financial situation. The club has been forced to sign youth players and free agents in order to strengthen their squad for next season.

They are looking to complete quite a few free transfers before the start of Euro 2020. According to various reports, the Catalan giants are already expected to announce the signings of Manchester City duo Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero on free transfers.

Blaugrana are also close to signing the Dutch pair of Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers as well.

Patrick van Aanholt is set to leave #CPFC after four-and-a-half years when his contract expires this summer.



[Via Matt Woosie]#CPFC pic.twitter.com/JFfdd91FlJ — CPFC Transfers HQ (@CPFCtransfersHQ) May 17, 2021

Barcelona need strengthening at left-back position

Barcelona are set to have a massive summer transfer window. Club president Joan Laporta has suggested that there is going to be a massive squad overhaul at Barcelona this off-season.

Left-back is an area where Barcelona are a little weak in terms of backup. Their first-choice left-back Jordi Alba is 32 years old and not getting any younger. Barcelona have little to no cover for the Spanish international. Junior Firpo is a young and upcoming full-back in the squad but has failed to impress manager Ronald Koeman this season.

Signing a left-back should be high on Barcelona's priority list. Apart from Patrick van Aanholt, Barcelona are also keeping a close eye on Valencia left-back Jose Gaya.

Patrick van Aanholt has played 134 times for Palace. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images)

However, Barcelona are not the only club interested in signing the Netherlands international. Turkish giants Galatasaray are also rumored to have shown interest in signing Van Aanholt this summer. However, the lure of Barcelona and a chance to unite with his former international coach could be tempting for the 30-year-old full-back.

Patrick van Aanholt has had a stop-start season. The 30-year-old Dutch international has only played 21 out of 40 games in an injury-riddled season.

Crystal Palace are set to undergo a massive rebuilding job of their own. As many as 17 players are out of contract this summer. This includes renowned players like Christian Benteke, Wayne Hennessey, Mamadou Sakho and Andros Townsend.

Crystal Palace face a summer of chaos with Roy Hodgson leaving and FIFTEEN players out of contract https://t.co/NXwv5wh2Tn — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 18, 2021