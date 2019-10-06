Barcelona Predicted Lineup v Sevilla, Injury News, Suspension List and more | LaLiga 2019-20

Barcelona will be looking for their third straight league victory when they host Sevilla later today

After an impressive win over Inter Milan in the Champions League, Barcelona play host to Sevilla at the Camp Nou as they look to continue their winning momentum.

A mixture of untimely injuries and poor performances saw Blaugrana win just two of their opening five matches. Now though, the Catalan giants seem to have finally rediscovered their top gear - with three straight victories in all competitions.

The visitors meanwhile, have been one of the most impressive sides in the LaLiga this season. They're serious contenders in this one as well, despite having ended up on the wrong side of the result in two of their last three fixtures.

On that note, let's look at the team news and probable line-up for Barcelona ahead of their home clash against Sevilla.

Team News

Jordi Alba is fit and available to face Sevilla

Lionel Messi is expected to make just his second start of the season after he was forced off with an injury against Valencia. Ousmane Dembele is also fit and available, but likely to make an appearance from the bench.

Valverde will be boosted by the return of Jordi Alba from a hamstring injury. Teenage sensation Ansu Fati has also been declared fit but is unlikely to start.

Clement Lenglet is suspended following his red card against Getafe last weekend.

Carles Alena and Moussa Wague have been left out of the squad, while Junior Firpo is out with a muscle injury. Long-term absentee Samuel Umtiti is also ruled out.

Ronald Araujo has been given his maiden call-up to the senior side as the Catalan giants remain short-staffed in defense.

Injury list: Samuel Umtiti (foot), Junior Firpo (muscle)

Suspension list: Clement Lenglet

Predicted Line-up

Barcelona (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Jean-Clair Todibo, Nelson Semedo; Arthur Melo, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Barcelona's predicted XI against Sevilla