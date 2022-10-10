Barcelona prepared to enter race to sign Manchester United attacker on a free transfer: Reports

According to SPORT, as reported by Barca Universal, Barcelona are interested in acquiring the services of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is set to become a free agent next summer as his contract with the Red Devils runs out in the summer of 2023. The Englishman has enjoyed a resurgence in form at his current club under Erik ten Hag.

He endured a difficult season last year, scoring only five goals and providing two assists in 32 games for the club. However, he has already bettered those numbers this campaign, scoring five goals and providing three assists in nine games for the club so far.

Barcelona have previously been interested in the versatile forward. However, Manchester United are unlikely to let the player go. He is an icon for the club on and off the pitch. To add to that, the academy graduate has the best years of his playing career ahead of him.

The Red Devils also have the option of increasing his contract length for another year via mutual agreement. Hence, the Catalan club will have to shell out a transfer fee to sign Rashford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag heaps praise on Antony

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Antony has been in spectacular form since joining Manchester United from Ajax for a heft transfer fee. The Brazilian once again found himself on the scoresheet as Ten Hag's side defeated Everton by a margin of 2-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday night. Antony scored the equalizing goal for his side after Everton had taken an early lead.

While reflecting on the Brazilian's performance, the Dutch manager told the media after the game (via manutd.com):

“I was quite [confident] that he could straight away have an impact, and in the first games he has had his good moments, he had his bad moments, but I think today he played his best game so far. Now you see his running behind, and that is what I expect from him."

He further added:

"Now I see his pressing, his defending is much better than in the first games and he has his dribbles, so I am happy with his performance, I am happy with his development. But I know there is still huge improvement and I know in the club and also in the Premier League that he needs to challenge. So he has to go every day to get out the best of him.”

Poll : 0 votes