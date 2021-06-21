Barcelona president claims Manchester United and Liverpool were the 'real founders' of European Super League

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has stated that Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United were the 'real founders' of the European Super League.

Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid are at risk of being imposed with massive fines and banned from the UEFA Champions League after failing to distance themselves from the European Super League.

The European Super League was established in April by twelve clubs: Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan.

After receiving heavy criticism from fans, pundits, football players, and managers, nine of the aforementioned twelve teams withdrew from the European Super League project.

By doing so, the club's saved themselves from the prospect of being imposed with a €100 million fine and a potential two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus are currently the three guilty parties who stand the chance of being strongly punished by UEFA.

Whilst speaking in an interview with La Vanguardia, Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed that Liverpool and Manchester United were the founders of the European Super League concept.

"Liverpool and United were the real founders of the Super League. UEFA threatened and was demagogic. The clubs have still not paid the compensation for leaving," said Laporta.

"The Super League project is alive. It will be the most attractive competition in the world, and it will be based on meritocracy and solidarity."

🚨🎙️| Joan Laporta (FC Barcelona president): "Liverpool and Manchester United were the real founders of the Super League." #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 20, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho, and more

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus will struggle if imposed with a fine by UEFA

FC Barcelona Sign Sergio Aguero

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus are suffering financially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The clubs could be set for further losses if imposed with a €100 million fine by UEFA.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that the club's financial situation is worse than initially feared.

🔴🔴Barcelona president Joan Laporta names Man Utd and Liverpool the founders of the European Super League👇👇

.

"Liverpool and United were the real founders of the Super League,

.

"The Super League project is alive."#ManUtd #MUFC #MURDfootball

[🗣️:Spanish outlet La Vanguardia] pic.twitter.com/0AS2Y8ticD — MURD Football (@MURDfootball) June 21, 2021

"The club is worse than I expected, and I expected it to be in a difficult situation. There are some contracts that greatly limit us. There are things that will have to be explained and I wont rule out any measures," said Laporta.

"Everything will be explained, because otherwise we would be accomplices. The same people always appear in the contracts. We have found ourselves with a squad with out-of-date salaries and we will have to juggle."

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar