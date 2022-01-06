Barcelona president Joan Laporta following 3 South American forwards: Reports

According to reports by Fichajes, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has continued to set his sights on acquiring signings for the side. Barca have recently completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

Fichajes suggests they are now targeting more affordable options from South America. Price remains an important factor considering Barcelona’s financial situation. Also, the Catalan side possess a good track record of shopping on the continent.

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 2 - Gabriel Barbosa is going to feature in the Brazilian National Team starting-eleven for the second time in his career. His other appearance as a starter was in Brazil 1-0 defeat to Peru in the Copa América Centenario. Comeback. 2 - Gabriel Barbosa is going to feature in the Brazilian National Team starting-eleven for the second time in his career. His other appearance as a starter was in Brazil 1-0 defeat to Peru in the Copa América Centenario. Comeback. https://t.co/PIhtGEscfS

Three forwards believed to be in Joan Laporta’s sights include Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa, Julian Alvarez and Agustin Alvarez.

Gabigol, a one-time Brazilian wonderkid, has been impressive at Flamengo, winning the Brasileirao and Conmebol Libertadores. Barcelona will, however, face competition from Saudi-backed Newcastle United to secure the €26 million-rated striker.

Julián Álvarez was a sensation last season in the Argentine first division. The ace led River Plate to a dominant league win with his return of 18 goals from 25 games, attracting attention from Europe. His contract, with one year left to run, and a €25 million release clause will definitely draw fierce competition for his signature.

Soccer Manager Games @SoccerManager Agustín Álvarez for Peñarol this season:



27 Games

19 Goals

3 Assists



The 20 year-old striker recently made his debut for Uruguay against Bolivia. A game in which he scored during their 4-2 win. Agustín Álvarez for Peñarol this season:27 Games19 Goals3 AssistsThe 20 year-old striker recently made his debut for Uruguay against Bolivia. A game in which he scored during their 4-2 win. 🟡⚫️ Agustín Álvarez for Peñarol this season:✅ 27 Games⚽️ 19 Goals🅰️ 3 Assists🇺🇾 The 20 year-old striker recently made his debut for Uruguay against Bolivia. A game in which he scored during their 4-2 win. https://t.co/g07dpXIQL0

Agustín Álvarez is reportedly the youngest player in Joan Laporta’s sights but the 20-year-old Uruguayan striker is not to be looked down on. The young forward has bagged 33 goals in his 70 games for Atletico Penarol and has drawn the gaze of Madrid giants Atletico and Real.

Barcelona will hope to succeed with at least one of these signings. This is especially so after reportedly failing to secure the signature of initial target Edinson Cavani from Manchester United.

Barcelona’s transfer strategy will however become clearer as the transfer window progresses.

We are re-emerging: Laporta hails Barcelona

FC Barcelona Present New Player Ferran Torres

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is in high spirits after the club finalized the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City. Laporta believes the club is heading back to its best. He said to the press:

“We continue to be an example in the football market. Everyone should be ready because we have returned. We are an example, and the example is that Ferran is here. We are re-emerging. We work calmly. We are on the way to make additions in winter, and we are also working in the medium term."

He added:

"Today or tomorrow, we will register Alves and we hope to register Ferran as soon as possible. He is a spectacular signing. Ferran Torres has shown a lot of desire to come to Barca and I want to thank him."

Edited by Aditya Singh