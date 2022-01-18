Barcelona propose sensational swap deal to sign Manchester United attacker in January: Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly considering a swap deal for Ousmane Dembele. It would see Manchester United forward Anthony Martial move to Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana are not happy with Dembele’s contract situation and want to offload the Frenchman as soon as possible. The former Borussia Dortmund star’s contract with Barcelona runs out in June, meaning the Catalan outfit must act quickly to avoid losing him for free.

Anthony Martial, on the other hand, has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford and is desperate to move away from Manchester. The 26-year-old has featured in seven Premier League games for the Manchester club, starting in only two of them. Manchester United are well aware of Martial’s grievances and are prepared to find him a new home.

El Chiringuito TV @elchiringuitotv "El BARÇA ha propuesto un TRUEQUE al MANCHESTER UNITED entre DEMBÉLÉ y MARTIAL"



¡Atento a la información de "El BARÇA ha propuesto un TRUEQUE al MANCHESTER UNITED entre DEMBÉLÉ y MARTIAL"¡Atento a la información de @10JoseAlvarez en #ChiringuitoBravo 💣💣"El BARÇA ha propuesto un TRUEQUE al MANCHESTER UNITED entre DEMBÉLÉ y MARTIAL"💣💣¡Atento a la información de @10JoseAlvarez en #ChiringuitoBravo! https://t.co/ffynMyOFr6

With both clubs looking for solutions, El Chiringuito TV believes a swap deal could be in the offing. If the deal goes through, the Old Trafford club will have a capable and versatile winger on their hands. Barcelona, too, will benefit from the presence of a player who is desperate to prove his mettle.

The motivation of the two clubs might be different at this point, but a swap deal could serve as the perfect solution. The Catalans would have the budget to focus on other transfer objectives and United will get a new partner on the wings for Jadon Sancho.

Barcelona winger’s temperament could complicate Manchester United move

Ousmane Dembele, 24, is still one of the most promising wingers around. He is quick, intelligent, and knows how to get on the scoresheet. Unfortunately, it is his temperament that could make the speculated swap deal with Martial a bit complicated.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is a man of discipline, and Dembele doesn’t have the reputation for being the most obedient pupil. The former Dortmund winger has landed himself into trouble multiple times for his tardiness at Barcelona, which could make Rangnick reluctant.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Ousmane Dembélé has just 48 hours to decide his future at Barcelona as the club would prefer to sell the forward rather than risk losing him for free in the summer.



(Source: Daily Mail) Ousmane Dembélé has just 48 hours to decide his future at Barcelona as the club would prefer to sell the forward rather than risk losing him for free in the summer.(Source: Daily Mail) 🚨 Ousmane Dembélé has just 48 hours to decide his future at Barcelona as the club would prefer to sell the forward rather than risk losing him for free in the summer.(Source: Daily Mail) https://t.co/oiq0UyjDyO

Also Read Article Continues below

Against all odds, if Dembele ends up wearing the famous red jersey, he will not only need to improve his performances, but also his attitude. If he vouches to put in the work and United can find the right system for him, they could have a blockbuster player on their hands.

Edited by Diptanil Roy