Barcelona pull out of race to sign 20-year-old star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer. The Catalans lack the financial resources to match Dortmund's valuation of the Norwegian.

According to TV3, Barcelona will need to submit a bid in the region of €150 million to buy Haaland. The club are currently facing a debt totalling up to £1 billion, and will therefore be unable to sign Haaland this summer.

The club are likely to use their available financial resources to offer Lionel Messi a contract extension in the coming weeks. The Argentine's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Erling Haaland has developed into one of the most lethal strikers in Europe since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020. The striker has scored and incredible 39 goals in 40 appearances for Borussia Dortmund this season, and is widely expected to make the move to one of Europe's elite clubs in the near future.

Barcelona have been desperate to sign a top-quality striker since the departure of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid last summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly held negotiations with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola and his father Alfe-Inge in April to explore the possibility of a potential move to Camp Nou for the Dortmund star.

Joan Laporta has, however, determined that Barcelona do not possess the financial resources required to sign the 20-year-old deal.

The Catalan giants are likely to look to free agency or loan market to make some signings this season.

Barcelona could sign Erling Haaland if they manage to sell some of their star players this summer

Barcelona are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo this summer.

Barcelona spent close to €300 million to sign Coutinho and Griezmann and will be hoping that their potential sales will help them raise the funds required to balance the books.

Barcelona have been linked with Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero, both of whom become free agents at the end of the season. The Catalan giants could, however, reignite their interest in Haaland if they manage to raise sufficient capital from sales.