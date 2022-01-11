Barcelona put move for midfielder on 'standby' despite player willing to accept pay cut: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to put their move for Shanghai Port midfielder Oscar on hold. The Catalan giants were linked with a move for the former Chelsea midfielder as they are keen to sign a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who left the club to join Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season earlier this week.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona begun negotiations with Oscar's agent Kia Joorabchian for the 30-year-old. Joorabchian also represents Philippe Coutinho.

However, recent reports have suggested Barcelona have put their pursuit of Oscar on 'standby' as he is not a 'priority option' for the Spanish giants in the transfer market. The Catalan giants are yet to rule out a move for the attacking midfielder, though.

Oscar rose to prominence during his five-year spell with Premier League giants Chelsea. He made over 200 appearances for the Blues in all competitions and contributed 38 goals. The Brazilian helped the club win a Premier League title, a League Cup, and a Europa League title.

Oscar joined Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port in 2017. The Brazilian is currently one of the highest paid players in the world, earning a reported €450,000-per week in wages. Oscar has scored 50 goals and provided 93 assists in 173 appearances for Shanghai Port in all competitions.

Reports have suggested it is the former Chelsea star's 'dream' to return to Europe and play for La Liga giants Barcelona. Oscar will, however, need to take a major pay cut if he is to join Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are facing debts in the region of €1.35 billion, and have recently completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million. The club were unable to register Torres as they were well above La Liga's salary limit.

Philippe Coutinho's departure helped Barcelona free up the funds required to register Ferran Torres.

Mundo Deportivo has claimed Oscar is willing to take a massive pay cut to fit the salary limit and force through a move to the Camp Nou during the ongoing transfer window. The attacking midfielder is willing to accept a contract similar to that of veteran defender Dani Alves. The contract provides a minimum base salary. Oscar's potential move to Barcelona is believed to be on 'standby'.

Xavi Hernandez's side could resume their pursuit of the Shanghai Port star if they manage to part ways with some of their fringe players this month.

Barcelona could look to sign Manchester United star Donny van de Beek instead of Oscar

Barcelona could drop their interest in Shanghai Port midfielder Oscar and switch their focus to Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek. The Dutch midfielder has struggled to break into the Red Devils' starting line-up since joining the club from Ajax in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth £34 million.

Donny van de Beek has made just 13 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season, most of which have been as a second-half substitute. The former Ajax star is believed to be keen to leave Manchester United and join a club where he will be given the chance to play regular football.

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona are keen to add a box-to-box midfielder to their ranks and could try to sign Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season.

