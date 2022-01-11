Barcelona reach agreement to sign 28-year-old goalkeeper tipped to compete with Ter Stegen for starting role: Reports

Spanish club Barcelona have reportedly agreed terms with Rayo Vallecano to bring goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski to the club. The deal is reportedly in its last phase and the arrival of Dimitrievski at Camp Nou could be finalized in the winter transfer window itself. The 28-year-old goalkeeper has been a consistent performer for Rayo.

The Catalan club are desperately looking for a rival and future replacement for their mainstay, German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Blaugrana have been struggling to stop goals and Ter Stegen's declining standards have started worrying the new coach, Xavi Hernandez. Second-choice goalkeeper Neto is also reported to be leaving the club in the January transfer window.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been unhappy at Camp Nou after failing to find enough game time in La Liga. Neto has only started 11 games since his arrival at Camp Nou from Valencia in 2019.

A report from El Nacional has revealed that Newcastle United and Juventus are interested in signing ter Stegen if the player leaves the Catalan club.

Newcastle are looking to restructure their entire team after a change in ownership backed by deep financial pockets. Juventus are also looking to replace Wojciech Szczesny as they continue to struggle in the Serie A this year.

Barca, who failed to qualify for the next round of the Champions League, have brought in former player Xavi Hernandez to manage the club. The Spaniard has been given the responsibility to restructure the club after the departure of Lionel Messi to PSG.

Barcelona prepare for a deal to sign Ajax defender Martinez

Xavi Hernandez is preparing a deal to sign Ajax and Argentina defender Martinez in the summer transfer window later this year. He believes Martinez could fit into the team's new defensive setup as the club ready plans for a complete overhaul. The 23-year-old has been a key player for Erik Ten Hag at Ajax.

The Argentine youngster is being viewed by the Blaugrana board members as a long-term prospect and is keen to bring the player to the Camp Nou as soon as possible. Martinez has made 111 appearances since his arrival at Ajax in 2019 and has represented his national team in 4 games.

