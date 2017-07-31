Reports: Barcelona ready to sell star for £50 million

Ernesto Valverde does not want him in the squad and wants him sold.

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 31 Jul 2017, 11:06 IST

FC Barcelona's Head Coach Ernesto Valverde

What’s the story?

Barcelona are considering the option of selling Andre Gomes this summer according to Marca. The Spanish outlet claims that the Catalan side are keen on selling one of their midfielders to make space for a new signing.

The club's main focus was to cash-in on Arda Turan but with the Chinese transfer window closed and no European club showing interest in the Turkish international, they are finding it hard to sell him.

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona signed Andre Gomes from Valencia for an initial fee of €35 million last summer. The fee would rise to €55 million based on his performance and the club's trophies.

The Portuguese midfielder was set to join Real Madrid but the move was hijacked by Barca in the final minute. Valencia had reportedly agreed a €50 million deal with Los Blancos before Blaugrana came in with their €55 million offer.

Time to leave?

The midfielder failed to live up to the expectations and was benched more often than not. On his rare starts, he was not up to the mark and the Barcelona fans were not impressed at all.

The heart of the matter

Gomes is not currently with the Barcelona squad on their pre-season tour. He was granted an extended holiday as he was a part of the Portugal squad at the Confederations Cup.

He is set to return to the training camp next week and will have a meeting with Ernesto Valverde straight away. The manager has reportedly decided that he wants to sign one of Marco Verratti, Philippe Coutinho and Ander Herrera at any cost and is willing to let go of Gomes.

The Portuguese international has a €100 million release clause in his contract – something that no club will be ready to activate. The Catalan side are looking for around £50 million for him.

Barcelona rejected a £35 million offer for him from an unnamed Premier League side in June as they were confident of selling Arda Turan. However, with the interest in Turk not finalizing into a transfer, they have decided to let go of Gomes to any club who is willing to pay £50 million for him.

What’s next?

Barcelona will try to contact the Premier League side that was interested in signing him and try to negotiate a deal with them. However, if it was one of Chelsea or Manchester United, they would find it difficult to get a deal done.

Chelsea have signed Tiemoue Bakayoko and are on the verge of getting Renato Sanches. Manchester United have agreed a £50 million deal with Chelsea for Nemanja Matic and the Serbian has already had his medical.

Author’s Take

Andre Gomes might have had a bad season at Camp Nou but he still has the qualities to become a very good midfielder His style wouldn't suit any of the Premier League clubs and a move back to Valencia would be ideal for him.