Barcelona and Real Betis working on a deal for a young left-back - Reports

According to Barca Blaugranes, Barcelona and Real Betis are currently working towards a deal that will see left-back Juan Miranda move permanently to Real Betis this summer. The Real Betis hierarchy are set to meet with the Barcelona board in the coming days to strike a deal for the 21-year-old.

Juan Miranda is currently on loan at Real Betis from Barcelona. The left-back was a product of Real Betis' youth academy before he joined Barcelona in 2014. However, Miranda has failed to make a single appearance for Barcelona, with the Blaugrana loaning him out to Schalke 04, and most recently, Real Betis.

The current Spanish U-21 international has played 21 games for Real Betis this season, scoring two goals along the way.

This week is also a key week for Juan Miranda's future. Barcelona reserve a renewal option until 2023 on the player, and it's likely to be activated soon in order to loan him to Real Betis for another season. [md] pic.twitter.com/hKczlzorYS — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 24, 2021

Barcelona chasing Real Betis right-back Emerson Royal

With Juan Miranda set to move to Real Betis, Barcelona are looking to bring Emerson Royal to the Nou Camp. The 22-year-old Brazilian is currently co-owned by both Real Betis and Barcelona.

According to Spanish publication MARCA, Barcelona are ready to pay the €9 million required in order to buy an 80% stake in the player from Real Betis. However, even if Barcelona sign Emerson Royal from Real Betis, the latter will still own 20% rights over the Brazilian international. They will be subject to receive 50% of any future transfer fees Barcelona gets for the player.

Juan Miranda's transfer to Real Betis is completely dependent on how Barcelona deals with the Emerson Royal situation. The Catalan giants have until June 1 to pay the €9 million fee. If Barcelona decide against signing Emerson permanently, they will offer Miranda a new two-year deal to stay at the Nou Camp.

Emerson Royal is set to join Brazil's 2021 Copa America squad. The 22-year-old right-back was called up to the senior squad by manager Tite to replace the injured Dani Alves.

🚨🚨| FC Barcelona will buy Emerson Royal from Real Betis. The cost of the transfer will be €9M, but Barça will look for ways to reduce the price, one of the ways is to give Juan Miranda to Betis. Nevertheless, Emerson will be a Barcelona player in the coming days. @esport3 🇧🇷✍️ pic.twitter.com/XFBjGXBU2f — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) May 27, 2021

Barcelona are set for a massive rebuild in the summer, with club president Joan Laporta keen to get rid of as many as 14 first-team players to free up the wage bill. The Spanish giants will also have to generate revenue to buy new players in the summer window.

Players who are at risk of being sold this summer include the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic and Neto.

