Barcelona and Real Madrid will be asked to pay atleast €45 million for transfer target: Reports

UD Las Palmas have reportedly set an initial asking price of €45 million for Alberto Moleiro, who has been heavily linked with La Liga champions Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Moleiro, 19, has emerged as one of the top talents in Spain due to his fine outings in the 2022-23 campaign. He has helped Las Palmas achieve promotion to La Liga, assisting eight goals in 40 matches in the process.

According to Todofichajes, Las Palmas have confirmed their stance on selling their top prospect amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. They are unwilling to sit down to negotiate for a transfer sum of less than €45 million.

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez is keen to retain a vast majority of his club's stars heading into La Liga next season. Hence, he is aiming to increase Moleiro's release clause to €60 million in the upcoming months.

Moleiro, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Estadio Gran Canaria, could be a good signing for Barcelona. With Xavi Hernandez hoping to refresh his midfield, the Spaniard would provide competition to the likes of Pedri and Gavi.

On the other hand, should the eight-cap Spain U21 international join Real Madrid, he would be a backup option for a host of roles. Although he is a natural advanced playmaker, he could step in at either flank if and when required.

Apart from the two La Liga giants, Arsenal and Aston Villa have also expressed an interest in signing the teenager. Overall, Moleiro has scored three goals and laid out eight assists in 80 matches for his current outfit so far.

Real Madrid set to rival Barcelona for Germany international: Reports

According to SPORT1, Real Madrid are expected to battle it out with Barcelona for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich's signature this summer. However, the Bavarians are unwilling to offload the Stuttgart academy graduate.

Bayern Munich's top brass have set no price tag on Kimmich as they are planning their future with the German at the core of their plans. The Bundesliga champions are keen to name him as their first-team captain in the near future.

Kimmich, 28, has established himself as a regular starter for Thomas Tuchel's side since arriving from RB Leipzig for just €8.5 million in 2015. He has helped them lift a total of 20 trophies so far, including eight Bundesliga titles.

According to Transfermarkt, the 2020 UEFA Champions League winner is currently valued at around €80 million.

Poll : 0 votes