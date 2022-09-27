Barcelona receive injury boost as 2 stars prepare to return for La Liga clash against Mallorca: Reports

Barcelona have received an injury boost ahead of their La Liga clash with Mallorca this weekend as two of their first-team players are set to return to the fold.

The Blaugrana resume their top-flight campaign on Saturday, October 1, following a two-week international break with a visit to the Iberostar Stadium.

Head coach Xavi will be bolstered to have Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele back in contention for the weekend, according to Marca (via Barca Universal).

Roberto had been sidelined since picking up a knock during their Champions League clash with Viktoria Plzen. Meanwhile, Dembele went off in discomfort during France's UEFA Nations League game against Austria.

The Frenchman was later revealed to have sustained a calf injury and was an unused substitute against Denmark before returning to Barcelona.

Both him and Roberto are now expected to be fit to play in Mallorca on Saturday, and their availability will be a huge selection boost for the visitors.

Dembele has been on a good run of form for the Catalans this season, scoring and assisting twice each in La Liga from six appearances.

Roberto's presence is more important right now as Xavi doesn't have any other option at right-back given new signing Hector Bellerin is also injured.

Ronald Araujo has played in that position before but he's currently sidelined too and won't return to action until December.

Barcelona are riddled with injury concerns right now as Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay are also out.

Barcelona face a crucial month ahead

Barcelona are scheduled to play nine games next month, including five in La Liga. It is set to be a daunting period for the players, many of whom are set to play in the FIFA World Cup in November.

Their fixture list includes an El Clasico against Real Madrid, while games against Celta Vigo, Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao and Valencia are also lined up.

The Catalans will play Inter Milan and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. The latter beat them 2-0 earlier in the month as the race to reach the last-16 heats up.

Amid all this, the club is also grappling with several key injuries. There will be immense pressure on Xavi and co. to come through this challenging period without blowing it all up.

Barcelona are currently second in the La Liga table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid.

