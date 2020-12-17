Barcelona revive La Liga title ambitions after important victory against Real Sociedad

The unpredictability of the season means a single win or loss in the La Liga can completely change the standing of a team in the league table. For Barcelona, though, it’s a question of what two successive wins have done to the club’s fortunes.

A week ago, the Blaugrana were closer to the relegation places than they were to the top of the table. This was after Ronald Koeman’s side lost in back-to-back games against Cadiz and Juventus. However, the last four days have changed the mood at Camp Nou.

Barcelona recorded a narrow 1-0 win against Levante last Sunday. They kept their momentum going with a 2-1 victory against league leaders Real Sociedad on Wednesday evening.

First goal of the season for @DeJongFrenkie21 — and the game-winner!!! 💪🟦🟥 pic.twitter.com/4Tv2FbRto7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 16, 2020

Barcelona are now six points behind the league leaders

Barcelona's latest victory sees them climb up to fifth in the league table, just six points behind Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad. Even better, the Catalans have a game in hand, which will enable them to further close the gap should they win.

Koeman has previously intimated that Barcelona could still win the league if they can maintain some level of consistency. In his post-match press conference after the game against Real Sociedad, the Dutchman reiterated this position.

"With this attitude and this intensity we will be where we should be," Koeman said, as quoted by Goal.

"[It was] surely the best first half [of the season]. We were good with the ball and we pressed well. In the second half, Real [Sociedad] played a great game. It was a high-level clash with a lot of intensity," Koeman added.

Barcelona's title charge back on track

There is still a long way to go in the season and Barcelona have already paid the price for being inconsistent once.

Having lost 3-0 to Juventus in their last group game in the Champions League, the Blaugrana finished second in the group. They ended up getting handed a tough draw against PSG in the round of 16 because they failed to top their group.

Domestically, Barcelona have watched Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid steal a march in the title race as well. However, after winning their last two games, Koeman’s side are firmly back in the title race and they can go all the way if they can remain consistent.