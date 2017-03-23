Barcelona's 4 man shortlist to replace Luis Enrique

Will Barcelona's next 'super coach' be announced soon?

23 Mar 2017

Replacement found?

Luis Enrique announced last month that he would be leaving the Catalan side after this season ends. Soon after, Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed that they would be appointing a "super coach" in the summer.

"This summer, we'll get a super coach. We'll continue to work with total discretion, calmly and normally, until June 30 and then we will announce who it will be. We will try to announce his successor on July 1 and focus on the trophies at hand for now." said the president while talking to Barça TV.

Mundo Deportivo reports now suggest that Barcelona have shortlisted four managers as the ideal replacements for Enrique. Here are the four managers who have made it:

#1 - Ronald Koeman

Will he take up the job?

Barcelona have circled in on the Everton manager out of the three rumours Premier League managers they were interested in. Mauricio Pochettino and Arsene Wenger were reported to be the other managers that the club had an eye on.

Pochettino played and managed arch-rivals, Espanyol so he ruled out a move to Camp Nou straight away. Wenger is set to sign a new contract at Arsenal and stay at the club for yet another season.

Koeman is said to be a respected figure among the current players. The board is impressed with what he has done at Southampton and Everton in the Premier League. Moreover, knows the club well as he was a key member of Cruyff's Barcelona side. He was also the assistant manager at Camp Nou for 2 seasons 1998 to 2000.