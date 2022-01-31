5 most expensive Barcelona signings before 2001

It is no secret that at present Barcelona are in somewhat of a crisis financially. They cannot afford to spend on players they like without giving things a second thought and have to explore cheaper options. The Catalans do not want to keep players on a high salary at the club anymore as well.

Spending a bucket load of cash hasn't always benefitted Barcelona

All of this is because they have carelessly spent huge amounts on players recently who they think will be the future of the club. Now, the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann, Malcolm and Ousmane Dembele are all out of the club or on the verge of being pushed out.

In the last few years, the number required to lure big players to a club has gone up. But the La Liga giants have always had the habit of spending big bucks. Two decades ago also, they had this habit of going on a shopping spree when they seemed to be losing their prowess to compete big for silverware.

Sometimes they were successful in their attempts but mostly their faith and money wasn't repaid back to their expectations. Let's roll back the clock and look at the five most expensive signings Barcelona made before 2001.

#5 Alfonso Perez - €16.50 million

Alfonso Perez (middle) vs Leeds United in Champions League 2000

Alfonso Perez is among the few players who crossed one of the most volatile divides in Spain when he joined Barcelona in 1998. He was an academy graduate from Real Madrid and represented them from 1991, when he made his debut at 18, to 1995.

However, the sting was taken away from the move due to Perez's spell at Real Betis, also his most prolific. This meant he wasn't crossing the divide head on. For Los Blancos, the Spaniard was only a second-fiddle striker, mostly making his appearances from the bench.

Perez showed his class with Betis for four consecutive seasons, reaching double figures in goals in the Spanish top-flight. In the 1996-97 season, he scored 25 goals in 41 La Liga matches. Barcelona saw the potential and brought him to the club, but he failed quite badly. Their over-generousness of giving the No. 7.

In 38 appearances, he could only score five times for the Catalan club. After keeping him for one season, they loaned him to Olympique Marseille. He ended his career at Real Betis in 2005.

#4 Gerard Lopez - €21.60 million

Lopez (right) challenges for the ball in UEFA Cup 4th round game vs Celtic

Gerard Lopez at Barcelona was a case of, "what isn't meant to be, won't be." He was a product of their La Masia academy and made his debut for their B team. However, he was not considered ready to make it to the first team and left for Valencia.

Over the next three years he was hugely impressive for Los Ches in midfield. He was lauded for his passing range and vision. Lopez was technically skilled and had great ball control. The Catalans could see their former player develop and move beyond expectations, which led to his signing in 2000.

However, it was a very unrewarding transfer for both the club and the player. His price tag was weighing on his shoulder and the midfielder seemed rather ineffective and couldn't impact the games like at Valencia. Five years later he was sold to Monaco on a free transfer with 135 Barcelona senior appearances to his name.

