Barcelona's Ansu Fati not chosen as Budweiser MOTM as he is underage

Ansu Fati scored a well-taken brace against Villarreal to help kickstart Barcelona's La Liga season with a 4-0 win.

The other two goals were scored through a Lionel Messi penalty - which Fati won - and an inadvertent Pau Torres own goal.

Rightfully, the 17-year-old should have been named the Man of the Match but he wasn't due to the fact that the sponsor of the award, Budweiser, is a popular adult beverage brand.

As a result, left-back Jordi Alba ended up taking the honours for his assist and overall solid showing.

Ansu Fati could not be chosen as the Man of the Match for Barcelona tonight because the sponsors are a beer company (Budweiser) and he's underage. Jordi Alba is MOTM instead. — Get Spanish Football News (@GSpanishFN) September 27, 2020

Barcelona start La Liga season with a bang

Barcelona welcomed the Ronald Koeman era with a comfortable 4-0 win over Unai Emery's Villarreal side.

The Catalan side displayed no hangover from their disastrous end to the 2019-20 season, when their campaign was unceremoniously cut short by an 8-2 mauling at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The club has since sacked former coach Quique Setien and appointed Ronald Koeman as his successor.

The summer has also been a relatively busy one for Barcelona. Miralem Pjanic has joined in a swap deal from Juventus that saw Arthur go the other way while the club is said to be interested in Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia and Ajax right-back Sergino Dest. Experienced campaigners like Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez have all been moved on while the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann have been granted a new lease of life at the club,

Griezmann has assumed the iconic number 7 jersey at the club while a returning Coutinho played a central role in Barcelona's win against Villarreal. It was also reported that the club moved to sign Pierre -Emerick Aubameyang, only for the Gabonese striker to opt to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

Pierre Aubameyang just confirmed: “They were several offers, notably from Barça... they wanted to sign me, but my priority was to stay”. 🛑 #AFC #FCB @podcastherewego https://t.co/hrz97cd7tH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020

But perhaps the club's greatest piece of summer business has been to retain the services of Lionel Messi, who was initially of the mind to find a new footballing home during the season break.

In addition to his retention, the likes of Ansu Fati coming through has provided Barcelona with hope for future success.

Fati has well and truly broken into the scheme of things at the club, racking up 33 appearances in the 2019-20 season.