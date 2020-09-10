Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann confident that his on-field relationship with Lionel Messi will get better

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has reassured fans that his on-pitch relationship with captain Lionel Messi will get better this season.

The Frenchman spoke about his relationship with Messi in an interview conducted by RTL. He said via Marca:

"My relationship with Messi has been similar to my relationship with Mbappe, at first we did not find each other with passes and it took me a long time to get to understand him. Now everything will be better with Messi."

The former Atletico Madrid man also addressed rumours surrounding his future with the Blaugrana, with the press linking him to a move away from Camp Nou following Lionel Messi's decision to stay at the club.

"I feel good at Barcelona, I know I have the confidence of the club and the manager. I want to go back to see my teammates and give everything to win all possible trophies since we had a season with none, something that had not happened in a long time for Barcelona."

Antoine Griezmann has failed to replicate his Atletico Madrid form at Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann of France looks on during the UEFA Nations League

Antoine Griezmann has struggled to make the same impact at Barcelona as he did for his former club Atletico Madrid. The France international, who made a €120 million switch to the Catalan club in 2019, scored just 9 goals in 35 appearances in La Liga last season.

The 29-year-old was played out of his favoured striker position for the majority of the season, making it difficult for him to settle in at Camp Nou. However, with the arrival of new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, Griezmann appears to be more settled at Catalunya.

Advertisement

The Dutch manager has reportedly promised Grizmann the Number 9 position, with Luis Suarez potentially moving to Italian champions Juventus. Koeman prefers a 4-2-3-1 system, a formation more familiar to the World Cup winner from his time at Atletico Madrid and the French national team.

Antoine Griezmann claimed his 21st assist for France against Croatia 🤝



Only Thierry Henry (25) has provided more for Les Bleus in the 21st century 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wKqSqP1cQc — Goal India (@Goal_India) September 9, 2020

Barcelona will look to bounce back from the disappointments in last season's La Liga and UEFA Champions League. With their talisman Lionel Messi agreeing to stay for at least another season, things finally look relatively positive at Camp Nou.