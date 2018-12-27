LaLiga 2018-19: Lionel Messi finishes 2018 with the most dribbles completed in the league

Lionel Messi ends his 2018 on a high

What's the story?

Adding to his massive tally of achievements, Lionel Messi has now reached yet another milestone in LaLiga this year, becoming the player with the most successful dribbles in the Spanish top division in 2018.

In case you didn't know...

Despite having been snubbed for this year's edition of the Ballon d'Or, the Barcelona star has had quite the year, netting 47 goals and registering 23 assists in all competitions for the Catalan giants. This means the Argentine has been involved in 47.6% of the team's 147 goals in 2018.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also boasts of being the best creator in La Liga, having created 134 chances, the most for any player in the league this year.

Messi controversially finished at fifth place in the Ballon d'Or standings earlier this month, with Real Madrid's Luka Modric taking the coveted prize home. That Messi didn't even make the top 3 shortlist for the award caused plenty of surprise all over the world.

The heart of the matter

The 'little magician' has now achieved yet another individual feat, adding to his massive tally of records this year.

Messi sits at the very top of the standings with 155 dribbles to his name. Behind him are Levante's Jose Luis Morales with 91 dribbles and Sevilla's Ever Banega with 87.

155 - Lionel Messi has completed 155 dribbles in #LaLiga 2018, the most in this competition (64 more than any other player). Magic pic.twitter.com/lHIIEGuUDy — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 26, 2018

Fellow teammate Ousmane Dembele sits at fourth place in the standings, with 73 completed dribbles.

Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa and Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes complete the top five spots with 69 completed dribbles each.

What's next?

Barcelona went into the Christmas break with 37 points and currently sit at the top of the table, with Atletico Madrid close behind.

The Catalan giants will look to extend the gap between their closest rivals by winning their game against Getafe CF on January 7.

