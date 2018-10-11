Barcelona's Lionel Messi to have circus show based on his life

What's the story?

Barcelona and Argentina ace Lionel Messi is set to be the focus of a new Cirque du Soleil show based on his accomplishments in his 15-year-football career.

In case you didn't know...

Cirque du Soleil is arguably the world's most famous circus troupe which consists of a group of French-Canadian performers.

The group is famous for their theatrical live shows and spectacular acrobatics. They have previously also taken inspiration from the legendary musical artists Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson.

The heart of the matter

The show will be performed by a group of Montreal-based artists, who have confirmed the show will go on a world tour in 2019.

Messi made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday where he was seen playing with a clown nose while wearing a Cirque du Soleil t-shirt.

This post was followed by another, which contained details of the news.

The caption read, "I am honored to announce my partnership with Cirque du Soleil for the creation of a brand-new show in 2019 based on my life and passion for football."

Speaking of the show, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said, "Cirque du Soleil is a family favorite of ours.

"It feels both crazy and incredible that Cirque du Soleil will create a show based on my life, my passion, my sport.

"I have no doubt this show will amaze people as their shows always do."

President and chief operating officer at Cirque du Soleil, Jonathan Tetrault said, "We are thrilled to be working with such a living legend.

"We are convinced that bringing Messi's legacy to life on stage will touch audiences and speak to all football fans."

What's next?

The show will reportedly be performed all over the world but the exact dates and venues are yet to be released.