Undoubtedly, it is any player's dream to play for Barcelona in front of a packed Camp Nou stadium at least once in his career.

The Catalans' storied history, studded with trophies, has been a magnet for some of the best players ever to have played football. Camp Nou has been home to legends like Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo among others.

The club's recent past has produced many legends as well. Carles Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Leo Messi — all long-term serving players, with Messi having been expected to retire with the club. However, fate had something else in store for the great man.

While the 5-time Champions League winners saw their star forward depart for PSG, there remain players who've been with the club for a long time. Let's take a look at them.

5 longest-serving players in Barcelona's current squad

#5 Marc-André ter Stegen - (since July 1, 2014)

After starting off on a rotational basis, ter Stegen established himself as Barca's number 1 soon enough

Marc-André ter Stegen was signed by Luis Enrique along with Chilean shot-stopper Claudio Bravo. Unfortunately, an injury to ter Stegen meant Enrique had to choose Bravo as Barca's first choice in La Liga. The Chilean went on to win the Zamora trophy the same season.

Meanwhile, ter Stegen was handed the responsibility of guarding Barcelona's goal post in the Champions League and Copa del Rey. The team won both trophies.

The German remained a part of his coach's rotational policy for another year before securing the number one spot on a full-time basis after Claudio Bravo's departure for Man City.

6 - Marc-André ter Stegen 🇩🇪 made six saves against Real Sociedad, equalling their best tally in a single game for @FCBarcelona this season in all competitions (also six vs Dynamo Kiev in #UCL). Besides, he saved two of the five penalties in the penalty shoot-out. Hero. pic.twitter.com/mwqmMXbQbf — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 13, 2021

He has sealed a contract with Barcelona until 2025 and is one of the most experienced players at the club.

#4 Sergi Roberto - (since July 1, 2013)

Barcelona wing-back Sergi Roberto's versatility is appreciated by many

The hero of Barcelona's La Remontada — Sergi Roberto occupies the 4th spot on our list.

A product of La Masia, Sergi Roberto made his senior team debut at the age of 18. Over the years, the Spaniard has often been an asset to all the managers he has played under. Credit for the same goes to his versatile playing nature.

Roberto is equally good at attacking and defensive positions. He could be seen gracing the role of a defender or a midfielder as per the demands of the situation.

In a team like ours, except in goal, he could play in any position, it's no surprise. The most difficult thing is doing it well all over the field and Sergi Roberto does that - Luis Enrique about Sergi Roberto's versatility.

Sergi Roberto any day ❤️💙pic.twitter.com/otzfXnPW5O — Goal (@goal) December 12, 2020

The 29-year-old is one of Barcelona's most crucial players.

