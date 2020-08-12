New Barcelona signing Matheus Fernandes has said that Sergio Busquets is his inspiration and that he hoped to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Spaniard at the Camp Nou.

"I have admired many players, but most of all Busquets. I always took inspiration from Busquets. There were others, like Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta and [Lionel] Messi, who were all role models for me," Fernandes told Barca TV.

"I am so proud that people compare me to such a great player, my personal hero. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to do what he did in a Barça shirt, but I hope to have a good career here, doing all I can to make a contribution to FC Barcelona."

Barcelona agreed a deal to sign Fernandes from Palmeiras in January and he was loaned out to Real Valladolid for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. He made three LaLiga appearances for the club and all of his league appearances came after the restart in June.

"I wasn’t expecting to play against Atlético Madrid. I was well focused. I knew what I had to do," he said.

"I’d been training for some time with Valladolid, and I not only played the game but was named man of the match, I was so happy. I’m getting better and better, and working very hard on my game."

Dream to play for Barcelona - Matheus Fernandes

Fernandes in action for Palmeiras (Image courtesy: fcbarcelona.com)

The Brazilian said that he was ambitious and even though playing for Barcelona has been a dream, he would not stop till he won trophies with the Blaugrana.

"I want to win major trophies. It has always been my dream to play for Barça, and now I have got that chance I want to make the best impression possible, and if possible finish my career here," he said.

Fernandes also said that the style of Barcelona would suit the way he likes to play and that his strengths would help Barcelona.

"I think the fact that Brazilians like to keep the ball at our feet is going to help a lot. FC Barcelona does everything with the ball, and that’s fundamental for me, very important, and I what I work hardest on every day," he said.

Fernandes was one of nine players who returned to the Barcelona training centre to undergo medical tests ahead of pre-season training for the 2020-21 season.

The players who are involved in the current UEFA Champions League campaign will not be involved in pre-season preparations. And all of them are scheduled to go on holiday after the end of Barcelona's European sojourn.